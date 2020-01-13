Total Number Of Homicides Rises To 14 After 7 Killed During Bloody Weekend In Philadelphia

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — A bloody weekend in Philadelphia leaves seven people dead, raising the total number of homicides this year to 14 in just 13 days. Police are looking at surveillance video and processing evidence, but they are hoping witnesses will come forward and help solve these homicides.

Police rushed to the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia after they say a 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed. Another man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It happened at 30th Street and Susquehanna Avenue around 10:41 a.m. Sunday night, marking the city’s seventh homicide of the weekend.

A few hours earlier, bullets went flying into a white sedan, killing a 24-year-old man sitting inside, according to police. The gunfire erupted near St. Joseph’s University on the 2400 block of 54th Street.

“Because so many of the families have been here for so long, we want to know if there are any threats near us, you know?” neighborhood resident Stephen Cox said.

Authorities say the victim was not associated with the university. Officials say the gunman got away in a blue sedan.

Patrolling officers found a 31-year-old man fatally shot three times in the head in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 4700 block of North 5th Street around 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

A 24-year-old man died after police say he was shot in the head in West Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Edgewood Street.

Police were also called to the 3100 block of Rosewood Street in North Philadelphia where they say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest and killed around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

“These young people are murdering each other at a rate that’s approaching genocide, over nothing,” resident Bill Donohue said.

The 9-1-1 calls poured in from West Philadelphia to Kensington and Center City on an unusually warm Saturday afternoon in January.

“You can see there’s plenty of foot traffic and vehicle traffic,” a Rittenhouse police department officer told CBS3.

Police say a 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside Luke’s Lobster House at 17th and Sansom Streets around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say they have a suspect in custody.

Another deadly shooting happened near Amber and East Rush Streets just after 11:25 p.m. Saturday night. Officials say a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the left side of his chest and one time in the back.

At least eight other victims were injured in shootings over the weekend, including an 18-month-old who suffered a graze wound to the head.

“It’s a war zone,” a Philadelphia man said.

The weekend violence has prompted Mayor Jim Kenney to take to Twitter, urging anyone with information to contact detectives.

“This horrific violence must end,” Kenney tweeted. “@PhillyPolice and CCIP workers are out in the impacted communities, but we need help from everyone to solve these crimes and keep our neighborhoods safe. If you have information about a crime, please submit a tip.”

Anyone with information should contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.