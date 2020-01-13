Update: Authorities locate SC juvenile who walked away from children’s group home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WALHALLA, S.C. (WLOS ) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported Tristan Freeman has been safely located at Goddard Avenue on the Utica Mill Hill near Seneca around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Previous coverage:

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a juvenile they say left a children’s home in Seneca.

Officials said they were notified on Jan. 12, 2020 that 13-year-old Tristan Freeman had walked away from Collins Children’s Home. The group home is located at 125 Collins Home Drive, near the Bountyland Community and Seneca.

Freeman was last seen wearing a pair of light gray shorts and a white tank top t-shirt and an unknown type or color of shoes. He is around 5’ 2” tall and weighs around 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said Freeman’s identification information has been placed into the National Crime Information Center database.

The area around the group home was searched and Freeman was not located, according to officials. Deputies also deployed the Sheriff’s Office drone and checked businesses and storage buildings in the area as well.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 864-638-4111, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to report any information and you can remain anonymous.

Additionally, people can contact Crimestoppers by leaving an internet tip by going to this website and clicking on “Submit a New Tip” or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app on a Apple or Android device.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.