Camera catches break-in at north Portland dessert shop; other burglaries reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A burglar was caught on camera this weekend breaking into a north Portland dessert shop.

Footage shows the man walk into Memoz Dessert Café along Williams Avenue after breaking a construction lock box outside the building to get the key.

The video shows him go to the cash register, taking a tablet and a cash drawer. Thankfully, the shop doesn’t leave money in the register overnight.

The café’s co-owner, Julie, Allina, says they’re out hundreds in damages. She says issues like this are becoming all too common in the neighborhood.

“We’ve had several restaurants down on Williams, as well as a couple of businesses on Williams get burglarized, I’m now one-hundred percent sure it’s the same person, but … we would just like to see him get caught, so we can have some piece of mind,” Allina said.

Allina says she knows of at least six other businesses that were hit in recent months, including a smash-and-grab at Fringe & Friends, a nearby hair salon.

“The window was broken, our laptop was stolen, and they took the cash out of our money box,” Rachel Jones, a stylist at the salon, said. “Being broken into is a violation. It makes you feel uncomfortable, wondering if they’ve been watching or kind of staking the place out.”

It’s unclear if the same man is behind all the burglaries. Anyone with information could be helpful in the investigation is asked to call Portland police.

