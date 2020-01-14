Frein Appeal Denied by U.S. Supreme Court

National-World

PENNSYLVANIA, PA (WNEP) — The country’s highest court has rejected the appeal of cop killer Eric Frein.

Frein was arguing his right to counsel during questioning was violated.

The U.S. Supreme Court today disagreed, upholding both his conviction and death sentence for the ambush of two state troopers.

Eric Frein was found guilty of shooting and killing Corporal Bryon Dickson and severely injuring Trooper Alex Douglass outside their barracks in Pike County back in 2014.

Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the Poconos before U.S. Marshals caught him in an abandoned airplane hangar.

Frein was tried in Pike County court in 2017, found guilty, and sentenced to death.

Frein’s attorneys appealed to the supreme court, charging his constitutional rights were violated because he did not have a lawyer present during his questioning after the arrest. The supreme court is declining to hear the appeal.

Eric Frein is on death row at the state prison in Greene County. That’s in the southwestern corner of the state.

He is now 36 years old.

