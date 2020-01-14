Retired Pope distances himself from book seen as undercutting Pope Francis on celibacy

National-World

Former Pope Benedict XVI will remove his name as co-author of a book seen as undercutting his successor Pope Francis, according to a statement from the other author of the book, Cardinal Robert Sarah.

The book, titled “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” argues in favor of the centuries-old tradition of celibacy within the church, defending the ability to “put oneself completely at the disposition of the Lord” as a criterion for those wishing to be ordained as priests.

The release of the book, which will be published Wednesday in French, comes as Pope Francis considers whether to ease the church’s ban on married men serving as priests in certain cases.

“Considering the controversies caused by the publication of the book … it is decided that the author of the book will be: (Cardinal) Sarah, with the contribution of Benedict XVI. However, the full text remains absolutely unchanged,” Sarah tweeted Tuesday.

Sarah, a leading conservative within the church, also published a detailed letter outlining Benedict’s involvement in the book. The introduction to the book states that the authors “cannot remain silent” as the Vatican considers whether to allow married men to become priests in some circumstances.

“We can say: ‘Silere non possum! I cannot remain silent!'” Benedict and Sarah wrote in the joint introduction to the book, according to excerpts released by French daily newspaper Le Figaro on Sunday.

Benedict also wrote that he believes celibacy carries “great significance” and is “truly essential” as a priest’s path to God becomes the foundation of his life.

“The call to follow Jesus is not possible without this sign of freedom and of renunciation of all commitments,” he wrote. “Celibacy must penetrate, with its requirements, all of the attitudes of existence.”

In October, Pope Francis opened a contentious three-week summit to discuss environmental and religious issues in the Amazon.

It raised the question of whether some respected married elder men — known as “viri probati” — could be ordained to help overcome a shortage of priests in the region.

The proposal is pending approval by Francis, but critics fear that it could lead to a wider dissolution of the discipline of celibacy around the world.