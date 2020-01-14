Snow and wind raises regional avalanche danger

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center is reporting very dangerous avalanche conditions in the Teton and Greys River regions.

Conditions are described as "considerable" in the Lionhead,Southern Madison Range, and Southern Gallatin Range. The three areas received 10 to 16 inches of new snow. Any avalanches breaking deeper on buried weak layers will be large enough to bury,injure, or kill a skier or rider.

Avalanche danger is "high" in the Sawtooth region, including Galena Summit, Soldier and Wood River valleys. The combination of wind and snow is building sensitive wind slabs and adding weight to layers of weak snow buried underneath. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Avalanche danger is also "high" in the Logan region, where heavy snow and drifting will cause rising danger during the day.

All regional avalanche centers advise people to avoid travel in avalanche terrain and to stay clear of avalanche run-out zones.