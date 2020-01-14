Woman, 27, accused of killing mother’s boyfriend in St. Charles County home

National-World

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO (KMOV) — A woman is accused of stabbing her mother’s boyfriend to death in a St. Charles County home just before Christmas.

Abigail Lawrence, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said she stabbed the man, identified in court papers as Kevin H., to death at a home along Pinnacle Pointe Drive in Dardenne Prairie on December 20. This street is not far from the intersection of Feise Road and Bryan Road.

According to court documents, Lawrence was arguing with her boyfriend and brother while going to the home on Pinnacle Pointe Drive. Lawrence was reportedly irate when the trio arrived home and remained upset while they were still there.

While Lawrence was in the kitchen, she saw her mother’s 62-year-old boyfriend passing through, presumably to smoke a cigarette in the garage, and stabbed him with a 12-inch butcher knife in the chest, puncturing his heart and lung, according to authorities. When the victim was found, officers said there was an unlit cigarette in his left hand.

Following the incident, Lawrence claimed she acted in self-defense after being “trapped” in the corner of the kitchen. The suspect also claimed she was arguing with her brother at the time she was confronted by the victim. Authorities said witness statements and evidence found at the scene did not corroborate Lawrence’s story. They also claim she had no defense wounds or marks from allegedly being pushed by the victim.

A witness told authorities he heard the victim state, “What are you going to do with that” and then screamed. The witness said after hearing the scream, he went to the kitchen area and saw the victim collapsed on the floor.

According to court documents, after the fatal stabbing, one of the witnesses said he was instructed to tell police it was self-defense. Another witness said Lawrence asked, “What should we do with the knife?” before officers arrived.

Authorities said the incident appears to be premeditated based off previous text messages the suspect sent expressing her hatred toward to the victim and how she wished he was dead. Court documents state Lawrence had six different text message threads between herself and others where she wished the man was dead. She also allegedly had several other text message threads in which she stated how much she “hated” the victim.

