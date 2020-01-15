101 Years and Counting

National-World

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WNEP) — She’s called “the energizer bunny” and for good reason.

Betty Gerber of Pottsville turned 101 years old Tuesday and shows no signs of slowing down.

Betty’s friends at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill Assisted Living Facility in Pottsville held a birthday party for her complete with music, food, and cake.

Employees tell us Betty has a lot of energy, strength, and will to keep going, and she refuses to use a wheelchair.

“I try to keep busy and keep moving. I’ve been in and out of the hospital several times, but I manage. The one nurse used to call me the “energizer bunny” because they tried to keep putting me in a wheelchair, but I don’t want to be in a wheelchair! I get up and push,” said Betty Gerber, Pottsville.

We’re told Betty has lived at the facility in Pottsville longer than any other resident.

We wish Betty a very happy birthday.

