Two people have been arrested after a deadly shooting at a Texas high school

National-World

Two people are in custody after a shooting at a Houston area high school Tuesday left one student dead.

“The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. We offer our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and friends,” the school district said in a statement.

Police responded a shooting at Bellaire High School around 4 p.m. local time, according to CNN affiliate KTRK. The shooting took place just before school was dismissed for the day.

The student died after being transported to a local hospital, HISD interim superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

The school district announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting late Tuesday. The city of Bellaire confirmed the second arrest.

“As a city, we are both shocked and heartbroken that a 16-year-old student at Bellaire High School was shot and killed on campus Tuesday afternoon,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. “A learning environment is the last place where young people should feel unsafe and in fear of their lives.”

Classes at the school will be canceled Wednesday. Students will return to the classroom Thursday, the school district said in a statement.