Arizona congresswoman to seek treatment for ‘alcohol dependence’

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, an Arizona Democrat, announced on Wednesday that she will seek treatment for “alcohol dependence” after suffering a serious fall.

“I sincerely thank the many people who have reached out in support after my accident last week. The fall was serious, but with physical therapy I will fully recover,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

“I do, however, have another challenge I must face, which was the underlying cause of my fall. Beginning next week, I will receive treatment that I have struggled to ask for, to treat my alcohol dependence,” she said.

Kirkpatrick was elected to represent Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District in the 2018 midterm elections, putting a seat into Democratic hands that was formerly held by Republican Martha McSally, who is now a US senator from Arizona. Kirkpatrick had also previously represented the state’s 1st Congressional District.

“I am finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past, and I am ready to admit that I, like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease,” Kirkpatrick said.

“Hard work and determination — which have brought me success in life — have not been enough to win this battle. Other than being a wife, mother, and grandmother, the most important job in the world to me is representing my fellow Arizonans. I know I must get better in order to do my best in each of these roles,” she said.

The statement said that her congressional offices will remain “fully operational” during the congresswoman’s absence, “processing all constituent requests, meetings, activities and correspondence.”