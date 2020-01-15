Crews rescue hawk from grill of car in Manchester

National-World

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) — A hawk was rescued from the grill of a car Wednesday morning in Manchester.

The Manchester Fire Department said the hawk was hit by a car and got stuck in the grill.

Crews were called to Buckland Street to assist animal control.

Once it was free, the hawk was taken to receive medical treatment.

The fire department posted several photos of the hawk on Facebook.

