Nashville songwriter making the most of time he has left

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — He’s a chart-topping songwriter with a successful lyrical career that has kept him far away from the microphone, but a life-changing illness made him want to sing for the first time – and for the last time.

Bryan Wayne Galentine has ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

He knows his life is coming to an end. He called News4 hoping he could say something to you.

“Make the most of every second because you never know when your time is coming,” said Galentine.

He knows his time is coming soon. He’s on a bucket-list journey with his family – Fenway Park in Boston, a basketball game in San Francisco, Notre Dame Stadium and Broadway to see Hamilton.

He can’t walk anymore but is more about doing than crying.

“We all have a terminal disease called life. No one gets out of her alive,” said Galentine.

He’s a successful songwriter with a No. 2 hit and plenty others that hit the charge. He loved hearing his creations on the radio.

“You know when you have a hit, it’s like pulling a slot machine, you hear your song every 10 minutes,” he said. “It was incredible. It was life changing.”

What his wife and family are dealing with now is life-changing too. He’s accepted the reality of it.

“I have a life span of 3-5 years, so I know I’m living on borrowed time,” said Galentine.

A year ago before his voice started to fade, he recorded his own music and sang for the first time. He loved it.

Now his energy is limited. So is his breath. He has no time to be bitter.

“It’s wasted I use it to be positive,” he said. “You feel like you’re doing your part to make the world a better place.”

