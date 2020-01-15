Russian government resigns after Putin proposes reforms that would weaken his successor

National-World

The entire Russian government is resigning, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced on Russian state television Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked members of the government for their work but added that “not everything worked out.” Putin added that in the near future he will meet with each member of the cabinet.

The announcement came after Putin proposed constitutional amendments that would weaken his successor and shift power to the prime minister and parliament.

Breaking news story, more to follow