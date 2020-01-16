145 dogs, 107 chickens & more found in Upstate puppy mill investigation; 2 charged

National-World

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WLOS) — Two people were arrested and charged in the Upstate after authorities found dozens of animals being held in a puppy mill.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals to assist animal control. Animal control was on the property responding to a call about a recently purchased puppy in bad health when they found 100 to 150 dogs in poor health.

Due to the conditions the animals were being kept in, Barbara Timms and Barry Davis were both charged with multiple counts of Animal Cruelty.

On Wednesday, staffers from animal control and the Anderson PAWS organization began to remove animals from the residence and conduct health evaluations.

In total, animal control reports 145 dogs, 2 cats, 107 chickens, 10 ducks and 8 rabbits were removed from the residence.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the criminal aspect of this case and more charges are pending at this time.

Cashiers Highlands Humane Society plans to head to Laurens County on Friday and bring back 20-25 dogs.

