Can you help? Firefighters investigating string of overnight fires in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Firefighters are investigating after responding to a string of fires in Portland starting late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. They believe some of the fires were intentionally set.

Crews responded to the first fire at 1:30 p.m. at a business near Northeast 102nd and Sandy Boulevard. Firefighters found no active fire but helped to remove smoke from the building. Investigators later determined a burglary and arson fire had occurred at the building, which is across the parking lot from a previous burglary and arson fire that occurred on Jan. 9. No one was hurt in either fire.

The second fire occurred around 1:30 a.m. at construction site off North Maryland Avenue and North Holman Street. According to investigators, someone set the two toilets on fire for unknown reasons, damaging both toilets, the two storage containers, and their contents. No suspects have been identified and no one was hurt.

At 2:35 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire at Northeast 140th and Oregon Court and quickly extinguished a small fire in the basement. Damage to the home was minimal and no one was hurt, according to fire officials. Firefighters after collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses called the fire suspicious.

At 3:45 a.m., firefighters responded to the U.S. Bank tower on Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street in downtown Portland. They found one stairwell filled with smoke and eventually located and extinguished combustible material on the sixth floor. Investigators are not releasing information regarding what material was on fire but confirm it was intentionally set.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who might have information about the fires at 503-823-4636.

