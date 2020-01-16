Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing fishermen after deadly Texas boat collision

National-World

Authorities have suspended their search for two fishermen who went missing after their boat collided with a chemical tanker off Galveston, Texas, the US Coast Guard said.

Search and rescue crews have been attempting to locate the two men since Tuesday. Their 81-foot vessel, Pappy’s Pride, collided around 3:35 p.m. with the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune and capsized, the Coast Guard said. The collision happened near the Galveston jetties.

First responders searched more than 49 square miles before the operation was called off on Thursday, the Coast Guard said.

“It is never an easy decision to suspend a search,” said Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza.”Our hearts are with the families, friends and loved ones of every individual involved in this tragic event.”

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Two other men aboard the vessel were pulled from the water by Coast Guard personnel and a “good Samaritan” vessel. But one of the two was unresponsive and was pronounced dead after CPR was unsuccessful, the Coast Guard said.