DA: Man who stabbed Taco Bell employee in NE Portland sentenced to 5 years in prison

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A man who stabbed a restaurant employee while they were on a break has been sentenced to prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said Jordan Douglas Powell-Mathewson, 29, changed his plea and was convicted of second-degree assault. He received a 60 month prison sentence.

An investigation began on Aug. 30, 2019, when officers responded to a Taco Bell in the 700 block of Northeast Weidler Street.

A victim was found at the scene with stab wounds and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the victim was on a break from work in a restaurant parking lot when Powell-Mathewson approached him and stabbed him in the stomach, chest and arm. The victim told officers that he did not know Powell-Mathewson.

Powell-Mathewson was later located inside a vehicle. The district attorney’s office said officers saw blood on his clothing and saw a knife in the vehicle.

The district attorney’s office said the victim provided an impact statement, which was read during sentencing. It said, in part, “At that moment, my life changed forever. Prior to this event, I was getting my life back on track from previous traumatic events. This stabbing event that Mr. Powell-Mathewson initiated upended my entire life. This has been one of the worst things to ever happen to me.”

