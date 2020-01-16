Dover man facing charges after admitting to sexually assaulting minor

National-World

YORK COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A Dover man is facing charges after admitting to sexually assaulting a minor.

Terry Lauer, 33, is facing rape of a child, indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child charges for his role in the incident.

On January 15, police received a report of a sexual assault of a minor.

The victim’s mother said her boyfriend, Lauer, admitted to sexually assaulting the minor from the time she was 8-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s mother confronted Lauer about the accusations, and recorded a conversation in which Lauer claimed the victim was “blackmailing him.”

When asked how the victim could blackmail him, Lauer said, “she just does,” according to the court documents.

Now, Lauer will face charges.

