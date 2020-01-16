FBI investigators visit Robert Hyde’s home and office

News

FBI investigators went to the home and business of Connecticut congressional candidate Robert Hyde, who has been caught up in the scandal about efforts to remove US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from Ukraine on Thursday.

The agents were seen by CNN and their presence was confirmed by a law enforcement official. They were at the home early Thursday morning in Weatogue, Connecticut, before going to Hyde’s business in nearby Avon.

Hyde runs both his landscaping company and his campaign headquarters from the office. The investigators did not answer questions as to Hyde’s whereabouts or why they wanted to speak with him. No other details were provided.

Text messages show Hyde was involved in efforts to surveil and remove Yovanovitch from her post in Kiev.

