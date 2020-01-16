Graham man accused of statutory and forcible sex offenses with a 10-year-old child

National-World

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — A Graham man has been arrested after he was accused of statutory and forcible sex offenses with a 10-year-old child, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office learned that a 10-year-old child went to the hospital in Greensboro and reported that they were sexually assaulted.

The sheriff’s office’s Special Victims Unit responded and spoke with a person who witnessed the alleged assault.

Joshua Lee Jamison, 35, of Graham, was identified as the suspect. The sheriff’s office established probable cause to arrest Jamison on charges of felony first-degree statutory sexual offense, felony first-degree forcible sexual offense, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse sexual acts.

On Wednesday, Investigators searched a home near Saxapahaw but could not find Jamison.

Later that day, investigators learned Jamison could be hiding at a home in the Snow Camp area.

The suspect was found and arrested. He is being held on a $300,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a member of the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.

