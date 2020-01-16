‘He Deserves To Be There’: Cowboys Legends Share Disappointment Over Drew Pearson Hall Of Fame Snub

National-World

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — Former Dallas Cowboys, some who played with Drew Pearson, others who just admired his career, went on social media Wednesday to express their displeasure and disappointment with Pearson not being selected for induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who wore Pearson’s number 88, weighed in on Twitter saying, “What they did to Drew Pearson is not Right… Original 88… you deserve to be in the hall of fame no if and buts about it.. I’m sorry how they are doing you man…”

Cowboys legendary running back and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett was teammates with Pearson for seven seasons in the 70s into the 80s.

Dorsett said, “So disappointed that my man @88DrewPearson wasn’t selected for @ProFootballHOF. He deserves to be there. Great player, great man and great friend.”

Everson Walls, who played defensive back for the Cowboys from 1981 to 1989 tweeted, “I was one of the few people that understood Terrell Owens frustration with the Hall of Fame voting process. What he went through while waiting for his chance to get in, Drew Pearson has been going through for decades! #DrewDeservesBetter”

Tony Casillas, who played defensive tackle for Dallas in the mid-1990s tweeted, “While we celebrated tears of joy for Jimmy Johnson, we shed tears of pain for Drew Pearson😢😢#lifesnotfair”

Former Cowboys quarterback and CBS 11 sports anchor Babe Laufenberg summed up the days Cowboys-related Hall of Fame news this way:

“If you can feel elated for one person, and equally as dejected for another, that is my day. Congrats to Cliff Harris for his #HOF2020 election. Disappointed for Drew Pearson. How awesome would it have been for those two teammates to go in together?”

With Wednesday’s induction of former Dallas defensive back Cliff Harris this year, Pearson is now the only member of the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade first team who hasn’t been granted admission to Canton.

