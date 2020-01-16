Liz Cheney won’t run for US Senate seat from Wyoming

News

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and member of GOP House leadership, will not run for Senate in 2020, avoiding a contentious primary in the deeply conservative state.

Cheney said in a statement on Thursday that she planned to run for reelection in order to stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and “socialist Democrats,” who are “threatening our freedom and our Wyoming values every day.”

“I believe I can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives and working to take our Republican majority back,” said Cheney, who serves as House Republican Conference chairwoman, the No. 3-ranking member of GOP leadership.

The news of Cheney’s decision was first reported by the Casper Star-Tribune.

Cheney’s absence is a boon to the campaign of former US Rep. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, who has announced her run for Senate to replace the retiring GOP Sen. Mike Enzi.

But other Republican Senate candidates could still enter the race, including major GOP donor Foster Friess.

This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.