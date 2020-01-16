Man charged with driving away with Cadillac after test drive

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police have arrested a man after he went to Crest Cadillac on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. to request a test drive and later stole the vehicle after the test drive was over.

On Tuesday, investigators spoke with a manager who said 40-year-old Corey Jackson asked to test drive a 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV. After a photocopy was made of Jackson’s drivers license, Jackson and a salesperson left the lot in a vehicle.

During the test drive, Jackson was reportedly driving very erratically and the salesperson asked Jackson to return to the sale lot to stop the test drive. Once they arrived back at the lot, Jackson let the employee out of the vehicle and left the lot without permission and without purchasing the vehicle.

The 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV is valued at $94,000. Jackson was charged with felony theft $60,000 to $250,000. Bond was set at $75,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.