More than 100 at-risk shelter cats from LA and MS fly to new homes in Seattle

New Orleans, LA (WGNO) — On Sunday, January 12, Wings of Rescue in partnership The Jackson Galaxy Project, a signature program of GreaterGood.org , flew more than 100 at-risk shelter cats from Louisiana (72 cats) and Mississippi (46 cats) to Washington State, where they will find new homes.

These healthy and adoptable pets were airlifted to Washington state, where they will be quickly adopted into loving homes.

In shelters across the country, highly adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized due to shelter overcrowding.

In other areas, shelters have room to accommodate more adoptable pets.

Since inception, Wings of Rescue has flown more than 40,000 pets to safety.

Shelter partners sending cats include St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter, Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, and Oktibbeha Humane Society.

