Oklahoma Senators File Bill To Create ‘Make America Great Again’ License Plates

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — Two Oklahoma State Senators have filed a bill to create new license plates with President Trump’s campaign slogan on them.

According to Nathan Dahm’s Facebook page, he and Senator Marty Quinn filed the bill to create license plates that read “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great!”

The MAGA license plate shows a service member saluting in the background.

Dahm says the proceeds would go to two veterans groups in Oklahoma: Folds of Honor and Warriors for Freedom Foundation.

There’s no word yet on how much each license plate would cost.

