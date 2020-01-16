Record number of guns seized at airports in 2019, most were loaded

National-World

Hawaii (KITV) — The Transportation Security Administration says, a record number of guns were confiscated at airport check points last year.

Officers found more than 4,400 guns either on passengers or in their carry-on bags, and most of the time the guns were loaded. That’s an increase of about five percent compared to 2018.

“The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” said David Pekoske, the TSA’s administrator, in a press release.

By law, guns are supposed to be packed and locked in a hard sided case, and should be declared upon check-in.

The airports with the most guns were in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston and Phoenix.

