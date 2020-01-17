A jury has been selected in the Harvey Weinstein trial

National-World

A jury has been seated in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, capping a selection process that began last week in New York State Supreme Court.

The jury is made up of seven men and five women. Three alternates — two women and one man — were also selected.

The 67-year-old film producer faces five felony counts, including rape and predatory sexual assault, based on claims by two women. He has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors had accused Weinstein’s team on Thursday of systematically eliminating young white women from the pool of prospective jurors. Seven jurors were seated Thursday, none of whom were white women. Defense attorney Arthur Aidala told reporters the team had “very sound reasons.” The debate carried into Friday.

On Friday there was disagreement between the two sides about the 11th juror, who is writing a book about young women involved in sexual relationships with older men and the power dynamic associated with those relationships.

The defense fought for challenges on this but was denied. Weinstein could be seen mouthing the word “wow” when it was announced she would be a juror.

Among the jurors who were dismissed was 24-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid.