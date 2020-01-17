American Airlines Flight To Chicago Diverted For Disruptive Passenger; Witness Describes ‘Verbal Assault’

National-World

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Chicago was diverted to Albuquerque because of a disruptive passenger.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the flight landed safely just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police met the plane, which was back in the air an hour later.

A witness told CBS 2 that while the disruptive passenger did not “specifically” hit the flight attendant, he did “verbally assault her many times and reached out and touched her a few times.”

The witness told CBS 2 the man also pulled down a bag of snacks off a cart during the incident.

