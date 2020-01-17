David Glass, former owner of the Kansas City Royals, has died, team says

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) — David Glass, the former owner of the Kansas City Royals died last week, the team confirmed Friday. He was 84 years old.

Glass purchased the Royals in 2000 for $96 million and owned the team for 20 seasons. Before buying the team, Glass was a former president and CEO of Wal-Mart from 1988 to 2000.

Under Glass’s care, the Royals reached the World Series for the first time in 2014, losing in seven riveting games to the San Francisco Giants. They bounced back the next year to win another American League pennant and beat the New York Mets in the 2015 World Series.

Last November, Glass sold the team to local businessman John Sherman and a team of other investors.

“Mr. Glass loved this game, this team, and our city with all his heart. He cared deeply for our fans and for the future of baseball,” Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said in the statement.

“But above all, Mr. Glass placed an emphasis on putting family first which is what he stressed to our entire organization. We are forever grateful for his humble and supportive leadership, and we are beyond blessed that we were a part of his incredible life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his very special family.”

“Like so many Kansas Citians, I am deeply saddened by the news of David’s passing,” Sherman said in a statement from the Royals.

“His voice among other owners was so respected; he served on and led several Major League Baseball committees to better our game. His passion for baseball and love for Kansas City was the driving force in bringing success on the field for this franchise.

“Personally, I will be forever indebted to David for reaching out to offer the generational opportunity to be part of this proud and storied franchise,” Sherman added.

“On behalf of the entire ownership group, I want to express deepest gratitude to the heart of a man who carefully placed a treasure in the hands of Kansas Citians. We pledge to carry it forward with his passionate commitment and selfless spirit.”

