E-bike donated to man battling Parkinson’s whose own bike was stolen

SAN DIEGO, CA (KSWB) — A Rancho Peñasquitos man with Parkinson’s disease who had his brand-new electric bike stolen last week received a new donated e-bike Thursday.

Bill Pitcher originally bought himself an e-bike to reclaim a part of his life he’d been missing ever since getting diagnosed with Parkinson’s. But the bike he’d been looking forward to receiving was stolen the same day it arrived.

“It was the lowest of lows,” his wife, Moana, said of the incident.

But Bill wasn’t without a bike for long. His daughter started a fundraiser to raise money to help replace the bike. In less than four hours, they had the money they needed.

Then even more help came from a source they weren’t expecting.

“We have an employee that saw your story and immediately came to see us and said, ‘Guys, we’ve gotta get this guy a bike,'” Rich Davis with local company Juiced Bikes said.

Juiced Bikes reached out to the Pitchers and, upon hearing Bill had already bought a new bike with the donations, offered to donate a free bike for his wife.

“I just embraced it even more and was just that much more appreciative because I can now go with him,” Moana said.

The Pitchers say they’re looking forward to the adventures they have ahead of them.

Meanwhile police have already arrested the two people they believe were responsible for stealing Bill’s first bike.

“You hear too many stories of bad things all the time,” Bill said. “To have something really nice happen — and it happened to me! — is amazing.”

