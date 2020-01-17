Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape, police say

National-World

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on a charge of rape after a female suspect alleged that he had inappropriate contact with her, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, Kendrick Quick, 38, was arrested Thursday on charges of one count of rape and one count of violation of public oath, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sgt. Kimberly Lee. The county is along the state line between Georgia and South Carolina and is home to consolidated city-county of Augusta-Richmond County.

The investigation began Wednesday after a female suspect reported that he had inappropriate contact with her while she was in his custody, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. A joint criminal and internal investigation led to Quick’s arrest, according to the release.

He was booked at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Tuesday, according to Quick’s attorney.

Quick was placed on paid administrative leave and will remain on leave until an internal affairs investigation is completed, according to the release.

Keith B. Johnson, Quick’s attorney, said in a statement to CNN that his client “is a loving father and husband who is eager to clear his name of these very serious allegations.” Johnson said Quick was very transparent during the investigation even before he hired an attorney.

“He has a proven record of public service as a member of the US Navy. Despite the allegations, he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, which is one of the pillars of our criminal justice system,” Johnson said.

Quick has been working for the sheriff’s office since July 2018 and was assigned to road patrol, the release said.