‘Law & Order’ star Sam Waterston endorses Michael Bloomberg

Former “Law & Order” star Sam Waterston announced his endorsement of Michael Bloomberg on Friday, saying he believes the former New York City mayor is the best candidate to address the climate crisis.

Best known for his role as Manhattan District Attorney Jack McCoy in the TV drama, Waterston vouched for Bloomberg’s “effectiveness in countering climate disruption and protecting and repairing the life of our oceans” in a statement given to CNN. Waterston is also featured in an advertisement that the campaign released along with the endorsement.

Waterston, who sits on the board of the ocean advocacy organization Oceana, is the latest in a string of celebrities announcing their support for Bloomberg.

The endorsement — along with a slew of policy proposals and announcements about hundreds of new Bloomberg campaign hires — appears to be a bid to capture attention as the former New York City mayor and billionaire skips contests in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and instead focuses on building momentum toward Super Tuesday and in states that will be battlegrounds in the general election against President Donald Trump.

Waterston’s endorsement followed one from “GoodFellas” and “The Sopranos” star Lorraine Bracco, who spoke at a women’s rally for Bloomberg in New York City on Wednesday.

Bracco reminded the crowd that she was the first person to endorse Bloomberg during his initial 2001 run for mayor. In her signature Brooklyn accent, Bracco joked that Bloomberg “can’t get elected without my support.”

Last week, Judith Sheindlin, aka “Judge Judy,” also threw her support behind Bloomberg’s White House bid.