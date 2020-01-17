New impeachment documents show more texts about possible surveillance of former US ambassador to Ukraine

News

House Democrats on Friday released new documents from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas ahead of the Senate trial that includes new information about the apparent surveillance of former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

The documents appear to show Connecticut congressional candidate Robert Hyde texting with a foreign number from Belgium, and the Belgian country code number sends Hyde a screenshot of an official photo of Yovanovitch. The Belgium number, whose identity is not known, wrote “My contacts are checking,” adding, “I will give you the address next week.”

Parnas replied, “Awesome.”

The new documents also show communications between Rep. Devin Nunes’ aide Derek Harvey and Parnas, in which Harvey and Parnas are arranging interviews with Ukrainian officials for Harvey.

