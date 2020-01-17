Oklahoma senators filed a bill to create ‘Make America Great Again’ license plates

National-World

President Donald Trump’s campaign slogans could soon be emblazoned on Oklahoma license plates.

Republican State Sens. Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn proposed a bill to add “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great” license plates to the special plate lineup. Proceeds from the plates’ sales would benefit veteran nonprofit groups, the senators said.

Most specialty plates in the state cost around $40. In this case, the senators said, $10 from the purchase fee and $20 from the annual special plate fee would be donated to two organizations: Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships to military family members, and Warriors for Freedom, a local nonprofit that supports active military and returning veterans.

The mock-up designs Dahm shared on Facebook show the silhouette of a service member in salute against a blue backdrop with a red border, similar to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” bumper stickers. The slogans are under the plate number “DJT 2020.”

Quinn said in a statement he thinks the plates could be quite popular if the bill passes.

“Our president has been very supportive of our veterans, and these plates are a great way to give back to some very deserving Oklahoma veteran groups,” he said.

Neither senator was immediately available to comment.