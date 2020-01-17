Pompeo says he wasn’t aware of possible surveillance of ex-US ambassador

News

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Friday he was not aware that former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch may have been surveilled while serving in Kiev.

“Until this story broke, I had, to the best of my recollection, had never heard of this at all,” Pompeo told Hugh Hewitt.

Texts released earlier this week by House Democrats that were turned over to them by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas show Connecticut Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde berating Yovanovitch and suggest he was monitoring her while she was in Kiev and relaying her movements to Parnas. Hyde declined to comment to CNN when asked if he had surveilled Yovanovitch, who served as a key witness in the House impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

The State Department had not publicly commented on any developments for more than 48 hours since the new tranche of documents were revealed.

The slow response is even more striking following a Thursday morning announcement that Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal probe into that potential surveillance — before any such announcement from the US government.

Pompeo did not offer any words of support for the former ambassador to Ukraine and did not make mention of investigating the possible surveillance. He also said that he has never met Parnas.

Asked if the impeachment hurts American interests abroad, the top US diplomat said his team is “very focused” and again referred to the matter as “noise.”

“I’ve done my best to make sure that everybody here knows that we’ve got a mission that’s ongoing, and to make sure that we tell our partners and friends around the world that, too,” he told Hewitt. “We do our best to make sure that everyone’s focused on the things that really matter.”

Pompeo came into the role of top US diplomat pledging to restore the department’s “swagger,” but his relative silence throughout the entire impeachment process — particularly when it comes to defending career diplomats under attack — has drawn anger and condemnation from the diplomatic community and caused morale within the department to plummet.

And State’s lack of transparency and cooperation throughout the matter has sparked suggestions of hypocrisy for the politician who built his career on the Benghazi hearings.

The new evidence — provided to the House by indicted Giuliani associate Parnas — was released to the public in tranches on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

“F**k that bitch,” Hyde wrote to Parnas in one message, writing the next day, “Wow. Can’t believe Trumo (sic) hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in that.”

In another, he relayed to Parnas, “Wake up Yankees man. She’s talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off. She’s next to the embassy. Not in the embassy. Private security. Been there since Thursday.”

“They are willing to help if we/you would like a price.” he said in another message. Hyde told CNN Tuesday there was “no effing way” that he had been offering to harm Yovanovitch.

As these new developments were coming to light, Pompeo was in California for meetings with foreign counterparts and business leaders during a multi-day trip that was almost entirely closed to the press.