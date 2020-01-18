A second horse has died at Santa Anita Park since the beginning of the year

National-World

A 6-year-old horse was euthanized at Santa Anita Park on Friday, the second horse to die at the famed California racetrack this year.

The horse named Harliss suffered a “fractured right front ankle,” Santa Anita Park officials posted on the track’s website. The horse was euthanized “per recommendation” of a veterinarian.

“Santa Anita remains committed to transparency,” Santa Anita Park told CNN in a statement. “Horses raced or trained at Santa Anita Park more than 420,000 times over the last year with a 99.991% safety rate.”

The incident comes weeks after another horse, 4-year-old Golden Birthday, was injured during a race, becoming the first horse to die at the racetrack in 2020.

Santa Anita is one of the largest equine training facilities in the country, housing 2,000 horses, according to the park.

Nearly 40 horses have died at the track in Arcadia, northeast of Los Angeles, since December 2018 and officials briefly halted racing last year over concerns about the number of deaths.

Since its reopening, Santa Anita has made a number of changes in the name of horse safety, including restricting steroids, anti-inflammatory drugs and race-day medications.

A recent investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office found no indication of animal cruelty or criminal activity.