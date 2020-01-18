DA: Man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for randomly confronting, stabbing man

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after being convicted of stabbing another man multiple times in downtown Portland last June.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says after Santana Duran changed his plea on Friday, the court sentenced him to 70 months in prison, followed by 36 months of post-prison supervision. Duran will also have to pay $360 in restitution.

Duran is one of three people who were arrested after a stabbing in downtown Portland on June 26.

According to the district attorney’s office, witnesses reported hearing and seeing a fight near the intersection of Southwest Broadway and West Burnside Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim covered in blood, with appeared to be at least five stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

The victim told police that three young men approached and confronted him for no apparent reason. The victim said he did not know any of the three and told them he did not want to fight.

The district attorney’s office says the victim tripped as he tried to separate himself from the group. That’s when the three young men jumped on top of him and stabbed him.

According to court documents, police spoke with witnesses who confirmed that the victim attempted to back away and de-escalate the situation, but that Duran and the other two people continued to chase him.

“This was a violent, unnecessary, and unprovoked attack on a stranger,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hermann, who prosecuted the case. “Mr. Duran and his two co-defendants all acted together, but it was Mr. Duran who was the main aggressor with the knife, stabbing the victim multiple times and causing serious and significant injuries.”

Officers located Duran nearby. Police say he was wearing a blood-soaked glove and had a knife in his pocket with blood on the blade.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Ramon Coy Jr. and a 17-year-old. The case involving the 17-year-old is being litigated in juvenile court and no additional information was available about his identity or case.

