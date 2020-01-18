Iran will send downed plane’s black boxes to Ukraine for analysis

National-World

Iran will send to Ukraine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that its military accidentally shot down this month, killing all 176 people on board, Iranian media reports.

“At the request of the Ukrainian authorities, the black boxes of the Ukrainian downed jet will not be read in Iran, but instead will be transferred to Ukraine for analysis and reading,” head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization commission Hassan Rezaifar told the news agency Tasnim.

Rezaifar said that Iran was also prepared to ask for expert analysis from France, Canada and the United States in trying to read the data.

If experts in Kiev are unable to extract data from the box, it will then be transferred to France, Rezaifar said.

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, but admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly downed the aircraft. The admission sparked a wave of anti-government protests in Iran and appeared to expose a rift within the country’s leadership.