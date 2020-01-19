A winter storm is expected to dump snow on the Northeast before moving out to sea

National-World

A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow and bring cold temperatures to parts of the US on Sunday as it moves through the Great Lakes region and New England.

The storm will begin making its way out to sea Sunday, but not before parts of the Northeast see more snow.

Snowfall totals of between 6 and 12 inches were expected from New York to central Maine, the National Weather Service said Saturday, and parts of the Great Lakes region could receive heavy snowfall because of the lake effect.

Bitterly cold air will settle in areas of the Midwest on Sunday, before making its way east Monday and Tuesday. That cold air will reach as far south as the Florida Keys, and temperatures could be anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees below normal.

Fortunately, the blizzard conditions impacting the Dakotas and Minnesota are forecast to subside overnight into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter weather caused dangerous road conditions

The weather already walloped the upper Midwest, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain and treacherous travel conditions for those in its path.

At least 341 crashes were reported between Saturday morning and the afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, and 302 vehicles either spun out or went off the road. Thirty-five people were injured, the state patrol said, but none seriously.

Authorities in some states urged drivers to stay off the roads. That point was driven home by a terrifying video from western Iowa, where a pickup truck slid off the highway while a state trooper tried to help a delivery driver stuck in snowy grass off Interstate 80.

The pickup slammed into the delivery truck, narrowly missing the delivery driver, who barely got out of the way, the video showed.

Weather conditions were detrimental to air travel. Incoming flights at John F. Kennedy International were late by nearly two and a half hours on average Saturday evening because of snow and ice, per Flight Aware.