Chiropractor sheds some light on animal therapy

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — Sometimes people visit the chiropractor for a much needed adjustment. But what about animals? Believe it or not, sometime pets need a trip to the chiropractor too.

Photojournalist Kristi Harper shows what goes into animal chiropractic care and how it can help keep those furry friends active.

One horse owner, Ellen, described why she needed to see a chiropractor for her animal, Rocky.

“Rocky had an abscess in his foot,” Ellen said. “He was in a stall for months and months, and then I brought him out and we started to ride, and when we would ride he would try to buck.”

Something was clearly wrong. So Ellen consulted with her vet and was eventually recommended to have Rocky see a chiropractor.

Dr. John Faherty explained more on what exactly animal chiropractic work on animals involves.

“A lot of people think of chiropractic as, ‘Well, let’s just push this back into place.'” Dr. Faherty said. “What it really does is balance motion. So when I adjust something really quickly, the receptors in the joint fire and then the muscles can change.”

Dr. Faherty has treated a wide range of animals, from horses, dogs, to even iguanas.

