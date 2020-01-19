Plane skids on taxiway at WI airport due to poor conditions

National-World

MOLINE, IL (WQAD ) — Passengers aboard Delta flight 4241 were in for a shock Saturday afternoon when the plane slid on the taxiway.

According to Quad City International Airport, the plane was taxiing on the tarmac just after 1 p.m. The flight was carrying dozens of passengers and crew headed for Detroit, Michigan.

The airport says that it had accurately reported poor conditions on the taxiways, while the runways were clear and in good condition.

Metrolink responded to the scene to transfer passengers from the aircraft back to the terminal. No injuries were reported.

The airport says it is continuously clearing ice from last night’s storm. High winds are also being reported. This may lead to additional delays so the airport is urging passengers or those waiting for arrivals to contact their airline directly for more information.

