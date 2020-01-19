Several dogs rescued from SC puppy mill with hundreds of animals now receiving help

National-World

JACKSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS ) — It’s been a rough week for more than 100 dogs rescued from an upstate puppy mill on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Some of those canines could be in loving homes very soon.

26 of the dogs are getting used to their new temporary home at the Cashier Highlands Humane Society in Jackson County.

“Just give them quiet time, plenty of soothing voices, soft tender hands, and just let them know that they are safe, loved, and warm,” the humane society’s executive director, David Stroud said.

The shelter said many of these dogs have lived a life with very little human interaction. They are part of a rescue from a home in Ware Shoals. Stroud said the dogs, ranging from one to 13-years-old, are part of a major rescue from a puppy mill in Ware Shoals, South Carolina.

“They were just clearly neglected,” Stroud said.

Two people were arrested there and charged after authorities found dozens of animals being held in a puppy mill.

In total, animal control removed 145 dogs, 2 cats, 107 chickens, 10 ducks and 8 rabbits.

The shelter said the dogs are in surprisingly good shape, considering the conditions they were found in.

“It is heartbreaking, first and foremost, to see the conditions of these animals, and that people don’t form the bond that we as animal lovers do,” David Stroud of the Cashiers Highlands Humane Society said. “These aren’t just things, they’re not just commodities. They’re not just lawn ornaments, they’re members of our family and we would treat them as members of our family.”

The goal now is to nurture these dogs back to health.

Within the next couple of days, they will be getting medical evaluations to get them ready for adoption.

The recuse is allowing the public visit Monday to potentially adopt or foster them.

CHHS is asking for donations to help cover spaying/neutering the animals. You can donate at chhumanesociety.org