Neighbors concerned about coyotes in Lexington, NC

LEXINGTON, NC (WGHP ) — Coyotes are causing a stir in Davidson County. Several sightings have people worried about their pets.

Neighbors who live off of Linden Lane near the Lexington Golf Club tell FOX8 they’ve seen as many as five coyotes in their yards. Even though it’s a pretty wooded area, the neighborhood is still within the city limits. Some people say they’ve seen coyotes as recently as Sunday night.

“We live in the city. In the country club section so it’s not something I would’ve thought out,” Caron Myers said.

Myers thought she’d see less wildlife after moving within the Lexington city limits. But that’s not the case.

“I let my dog out and all of a sudden, the next thing I saw was a pack of coyotes out here, right here, where I’m standing and my dog bolted right over toward them,” Myers said.

The sighting worries Myers, who posted a warning on Facebook to her neighbors.

“Coyotes really scare me because I don’t know what it’s going to do with my dog. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to hop fences and we have so many dogs. Almost every neighbor has a dog in the community,” Myers said.

Becky Klass has lived in the neighborhood for more than two decades.

“Around five years ago is when they really were coming out. I had one that would come and lay around in my backyard every day around 3 o’clock,” Klass said.

She believes the animals are responsible for killing her eight cats that have gone missing throughout the years.

“I’ve talked to Raleigh and I’ve talked to game wardens. They just tell me to keep my animals inside. It’s sad but we have to live with it,” Klass said.

“My biggest fear is that it’s going to attack the dogs. It’s going to attack a small child. We’ve got one new neighbor that got two little girls,” Myers said.

It’s against the law to shoot a coyote within the city limits. If you see one, the game commission stresses to not approach it. Supervise small children and animals. Making a lot of noise should scare it away. If you think it has rabies, call animal control.