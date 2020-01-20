PD: Man used garage door opener from unlocked car to burglarize home

National-World

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) — A Bridgeport man is facing several charges after police say he’s been involved in a string of burglaries.

Over the weekend, police said 30-year-old Alberto Rosado was able to get into a house on South Benson Road in Fairfield after using a garage door opener that was left inside an unlocked car.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said Rosado stole over $6,000 worth of items from the home.

The homeowners woke up during the burglary and were able to describe Rosado to police.

He was later found driving a Honda Fit, reported stolen out of Bridgeport, on Old Post Road. Officers tried to stop him but he sped away, leading a brief chase.

Due to the newly enacted statewide policy, officers ultimately stopped pursuing Rosado.

Rosado was later taken into custody and is facing numerous burglary and larceny charges, along with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, criminal possession of a firearm, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was ultimately held on a $150,000 bond. Police said he’s also a suspect in a similar burglary that happened on Riverside Drive in Fairfield.