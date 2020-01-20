Teen killed in intentionally-set house fire, police say

National-World

FLORISSANT, MO (KMOV) — A teen died one day after a man allegedly set fire to the boy’s Florissant home.

Dustin Baggett, 15, died from the injuries Saturday. The fire broke out in the 1900 block of Curtis Court around 3 a.m. Friday.

“It feels wrong,” said Nicole Graham, a classmate of Baggett at Hazelwood West High School. “It doesn’t feel real.”

Graham was one of dozens who attended a vigil for Baggett near his home.

The Florissant Police Department said Bobby Copass, who lived in the home, appears to have intentionally set the house on fire. Copass was charged with first-degree arson Friday night.

Because Baggett died, police say new charges will be sought.

“It honestly didn’t surprise me. Neighbors have been concerned about the way these children have been treated in this house,” said neighbor Christina Benjamin. “Neighbors have been calling for help over the years for the way the children in this house have been treated.”

Neighbors said Baggett was nonverbal and had autism.

“We all, kind of, took him in knowing he needed our love,” said friend Nicole Bray. “I am happy, now, he is able to not suffer anymore. I love the fact he was able to bring the community together in fewer than two hours.”

A GoFundMe account has been started to help pay for Baggett’s funeral expenses.

