Thief steals snow plow truck from Kansas business

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — Icy weather means snow plow operators are in high demand and so is their equipment.

In cold weather, salt trucks are a hot commodity despite the fact that there’s more salting than scraping today.

Kyle Hunter’s crew was clearing parking lots in Overland Park all morning, but rain instead of snow meant they could stop for lunch a little early.

“We’re basically on the tail end of our work,” Hunter said. “We worked all last night.”

It was a welcome break, especially after what happened earlier this week. One if his company trucks had its power steering go out.

“We limped it over to one of the shops there in town,” he said.

Then a man discovered the truck’s finicky passenger door overnight, hot-wired the truck, and stole the entire rig.

“It hurts because we’re a small business, and when we go down a truck there’s a trickle effect,” Hunter said.

It turns out salt spreaders are a hot commodity this time of year. A used rig like the one that was stolen can go for around $3,000. The plow is at least another $2,000.

“If somebody had a salter for sale, I think it would go in a heartbeat,” Hunter said.

In fact, a few hours after Hunter spoke with KCTV5 News his truck turned up in a tow lot. Whoever ditched it stripped the plow and the salter.

“It’s too bad people are out there stealing trucks like this while we’re making an honest living,” Hunter said.

His crew knows local businesses are counting on them to clear their lots.

“Weather like this hurts our business,” one business owner said. “If it’s not cleaned off, people act like they can’t get out of the driveway.”

Even with one less truck, Hunter said they will get back out and keep going. They’re doing everything they can to get ready for the next storm.