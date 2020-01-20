Train vs. vehicle crash investigated near Frenchtown

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FRENCHTOWN (KPAX TV) — Authorities are still investigating after a vehicle was hit by a train and caught fire late Sunday night in Frenchtown.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District reports that no occupants were found in the vehicle following the incident which happened near the King Ranch crossing.

Law enforcement did locate one of the people who was in the vehicle, according to FRFD.

It took the Montana Rail Link locomotive just under a half-mile to come to a complete stop and the vehicle caught fire after the impact.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Mark R ThorsellMark.thorsell@kpax.com4062149958