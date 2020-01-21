A mother has killed her 3 children in Phoenix, police say

National-World

A woman has been arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of killing her three children — her infant daughter, her 2-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son — police said Tuesday.

Police found the children dead in their Phoenix home Monday evening after someone there called 911 to report some kind of unspecified trouble, police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said.

“The … mother has admitted to harming her three children,” leading to their deaths, Fortune said.

The woman, a 22-year-old who recently moved there from Oklahoma, will be held on three counts of first-degree murder, Fortune said.

Fortune did not say how the children died, or how the mother allegedly harmed them. The names of the woman and her children were not immediately released.

Police have said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and that a medical examiner will determine the causes of death.

3 adults were at the home when officers arrived, police say

When police arrived after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the home near 24th Street and Vineyard Road, the children’s mother, the father, and another relative were there, Fortune said.

The 911 call came from the home, said Fortune, adding she didn’t know who made the call.

It could not be immediately determined if the mother has an attorney.