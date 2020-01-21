Amanda Knox is getting married in 40 days, but she’s still rocking her old prison uniform

National-World

Amanda Knox has been free for nine years since her murder conviction was overturned and is soon to be married. But she’s still clinging to a bit of her past.

Knox shared a photo of herself in her old Italian prison uniform while preparing for her upcoming nuptials. She’s set to marry fiancé Christopher Robinson in fewer than 40 days.

“I’ve locked myself in the craftroom and I’m wearing my old prison uniform,” she wrote in an Instagram post about her wedding preparations. “Literally the very same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in in Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia.”

Knox was convicted, then exonerated, in the murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, while the two were studying abroad in Perugia, Italy.

Seven years after an appeals court threw out the Seattle native’s conviction, Knox got engaged to her novelist boyfriend, Robinson, in November 2018.

Last year, the couple asked for donations to fund their space-themed ceremony, which they said would feature an “interactive theater” and “extravagant alien food.” They were met with swift backlash for their crowdfunding efforts.

Knox has largely embraced her past in a new role as a criminal justice advocate. She hosts a true crime podcast and even returned to Italy in June for the first time since her exoneration to speak about wrongful convictions.