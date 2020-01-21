Brazen burglary at Washington County marijuana farm caught on camera; armed suspects sought

National-World

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — A brazen burglary at a marijuana farm in Washington County was caught on camera.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspects in this case.

On Nov. 18, the suspects drove up to the unnamed farm in a U-Haul cargo van. One of the suspects used bolt cutters to break into the farm’s locked front gate.

They then drove up and parked in front of a garage and gathered their tools.

At least two of the suspects were “heavily armed with semi-automatic rifles” according to deputies.

Investigators said the suspects caused thousands of dollars in damage breaking into the building. Once inside, a suspect is seen cutting down and stealing a dozen mature marijuana plants.

Deputies said the suspects were also caught on camera at the U-Haul store where the truck was rented. One was carrying a stolen purse that contained the stolen credit card used to rent the van, according to investigators.

The U-Haul van was later recovered in Portland.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.